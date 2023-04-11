Palisades Branch Library to Host Painting Class With Local Artist Martha Meade

Participants will learn to paint with acrylics on canvas, and each person will produce a masterpiece to take home and display

The Palisades Branch Library will be hosting a painting class with local artist Martha Meade on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The class will take place at the library, located at 861 Alma Real Drive.

Participants will learn to paint with acrylics on canvas, and each person will produce a masterpiece to take home and display. The event is open to all, and those who attended the last class are welcome to attend again, as the content will be different.

Martha Meade is a Pacific Palisades-based painter who primarily works with oils on canvas. She is an established member of the Pacific Palisades Art Association and a long-time resident of the area. This program is made possible by the generous donation of the Friends of the Palisades Branch Library.

As space is limited, attendees are encouraged to email palsds@lapl.org or visit the Reference Desk to reserve their place. For those who require ADA accommodations, please call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.