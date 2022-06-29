Palisades Burger Nominated as One of Best in Los Angeles by LA Times

Photo: Facebook (@hankspalisades).

Hank’s nominated by LA Times

By Dolores Quintana

Hank’s of the Palisades was nominated for Best Burger as part of the LA Times Best of The Southland reader’s poll. While voting is now closed, Hank’s was honored by the nomination and announced this on their Instagram on June 15. The post said, “If you have tried our Hank’s Single Burger, Hank’s Double Diamond Burger or any of Executive Chef Sai Peña’s other signature Hank’s Burgers, please vote.” It remains to be seen if Hank’s wins the title, but knowing that a Pacific Palisades restaurant is being considered as Best of the Southland is an honor for the Palisades and a definite recommendation for Hank’s and Chef Sai Peña. You can check to see if Hank’s won on July 31 at Best of The Southland.

