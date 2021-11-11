Palisades Chamber of Commerce To Merge With Malibu Chamber After Losing Lease

Photo: palisadeschamber.com

Decrease in membership part of chamber’s challenges

By Dolores Quintana

The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce has lost its lease and is working on a merger with the Malibu Chamber of Commerce to continue its mission.

 Bob Benton, the President and CEO of the organization and Sarah Knauer, the chair of the Chamber’s board of directors, sent a letter to members of the Chamber of Commerce on November 4.

“The last couple of years have been challenging, not only for you and all our local businesses but also for the Chamber of Commerce.  

During this time, we have done our best to operate virtually via eBlasts, social media, Zoom meetings, and events. Unfortunately, despite our significant efforts to continue to provide value to our members, the Palisades Chamber and so many other chambers across the country have seen a substantial decrease in membership since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. 

 Simultaneously, within the last few weeks, our landlord made the unilateral decision not to renew our lease for the space on Antioch Street that the Chamber has occupied for so many years. 

 These two events put us at an interesting crossroads, and we felt it was time to revisit an opportunity that we had explored a couple of years ago — a merger with another boutique, local chamber.

 Recently, we began negotiations with the Malibu Chamber of Commerce. Pending the final approval by both boards, we hope to officially announce the merger as the new Greater Malibu Palisades Chamber of Commerce.

 I, along with our Board Chair, Sarah Knauer, and other Palisades board members, will continue to sit on the combined board and play an active role in the organization. We believe combining forces with Malibu will enhance the opportunities for you and your business. 

 When the merger becomes final, your membership will carry over to the Greater Malibu Palisades Chamber, and we strongly encourage you to renew for 2022. Look out for a bill this December. 

 It has been an honor to serve this town as President and Chair of the Chamber.” 

The letter makes clear that times have been tough for many of the Chambers of Commerce throughout the United States which have faced a decline in membership since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. With the landlord of the property that their office space resides in deciding to not renew their lease, together with other factors, the Palisades Chamber of Commerce sees the way forward through a merger with another small and local Chamber of Commerce, Malibu, that serves an area that has a similar topography and set of issues. 

The letter promises that Benton, Knauer, and other board members of the Pacific Palisades Chamber will become part of the board for a combined Pacific Palisades and Malibu Chamber of Commerce and that their interests will still be served. It does sound like this merger is mostly a done deal and that an announcement of the merger being complete should be coming fairly soon, since the letter indicates that the Chamber members should be receiving a bill for Chamber membership in December.

in News
Related Posts
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
News

Recall Bonin Petitioners Say They Have Enough Signatures for Recall Election

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...

Photo: PF Changs (Facebook)
Dining, News

Los Feliz Butcher Comes to Westside, Breadblock Expanding, P.F. Changs Closes

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Palisades Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Montana Avenue Location for McCall’s Meat & Fish...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Crime, News

Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver...
News, Video

Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million

November 6, 2021

Read more
November 6, 2021

Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale By Dolores Quintana Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Crime, News

Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
News

Court Decides in Favor of Malibu in Case with Verizon Wireless

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the City of Malibu in a case with Verizon about the...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
News, Video

Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR