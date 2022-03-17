Palisades Getting Hit Hard With Auto-Related Crimes

As seen in the crime update below, between February 27 and March 5, there were 13 auto-related crimes in the Palisades. 

“The few by PCH and Sunset and on Temescal were all hikers or surfers hiding their keys while they go in the water or leaving their valuables in the car. Please do not leave valuables in your vehicle. These criminals are waiting for the opportunity, let’s not give them the chance to take our stuff,” said LAPD Senior Lead Officer for Pacific Palisades Brian Espin. “Even if your vehicle is parked in your driveway the criminals don’t care. I recommend installing motion sensor lights for your property.”

