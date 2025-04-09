Palisades Recovery Coalition to Present Rebuilding Draft Plan

Described as a “structured, methodical approach” to post-disaster recovery, the plan aims to streamline materials management, workforce deployment, and legislative advocacy

A sweeping and ambitious draft plan to rebuild and reimagine Pacific Palisades in the wake of recent wildfire devastation will take center stage at the upcoming Community Council meeting on April 10. The plan, prepared by the newly formed Palisades Recovery Coalition, outlines a comprehensive strategy for recovery and long-term resilience, including dedicated construction zones, workforce housing, traffic reconfigurations, and new sustainability measures.

The coalition, led by former Community Council Chair Maryam Zar, is set to formally present the Pacific Palisades Recovery & Rebuilding Logistics Plan during the Council’s virtual board meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.

Described as a “structured, methodical approach” to post-disaster recovery, the plan aims to streamline materials management, workforce deployment, and legislative advocacy while emphasizing sustainability and fire resistance in future development.

Key components of the draft include:

Local Material Production : Proposals for a dedicated concrete plant and lumber yard within the Palisades to reduce costs, shorten construction timelines, and eliminate supply-chain bottlenecks.



: Proposals for a dedicated concrete plant and lumber yard within the Palisades to reduce costs, shorten construction timelines, and eliminate supply-chain bottlenecks. Workforce Housing and Staging : Temporary dwellings for construction workers at various cleared sites, including school campuses and vacant commercial lots, to reduce commute times and speed up rebuilding.



: Temporary dwellings for construction workers at various cleared sites, including school campuses and vacant commercial lots, to reduce commute times and speed up rebuilding. Split-Zone Traffic Management : A North-South strategy for materials distribution, reducing cross-community congestion and streamlining deliveries.



: A North-South strategy for materials distribution, reducing cross-community congestion and streamlining deliveries. Public Space Compound : A centralized recovery hub offering permit stations, contractor liaisons, community dining areas, and a builder’s hall.



: A centralized recovery hub offering permit stations, contractor liaisons, community dining areas, and a builder’s hall. Sustainability and Resilience : Integration of fire-resistant materials, early insurance coordination, and collaboration with institutions like UCLA and RAND to guide long-term infrastructure improvements.



: Integration of fire-resistant materials, early insurance coordination, and collaboration with institutions like UCLA and RAND to guide long-term infrastructure improvements. Digital Coordination Tools : A proposed mobile app to track deliveries, manage job sites, and provide real-time updates to residents and builders.



: A proposed mobile app to track deliveries, manage job sites, and provide real-time updates to residents and builders. Security Measures: Plans for enhanced neighborhood security, including license plate readers, private patrols, and camera checkpoints.



The plan also raises critical questions for community input, including the feasibility of a local concrete plant, potential funding sources for shuttle services and staging areas, and how to prioritize individual homeowners over large-scale developers.

“Our recovery will falter without a clear and coordinated plan,” the coalition’s draft states. “By creating consensus, authority, and innovation, we can rebuild a stronger, safer, and more resilient Palisades.”

In addition to the Recovery Coalition’s presentation, the Council will also announce its Nominating Committee for the upcoming 2025–26 term and hear from Hagerty Consulting, the firm tapped by Mayor Karen Bass to oversee aspects of the city’s recovery.

The Council is also expected to vote on two motions related to pending state legislation that could affect local zoning and development. Both items come recommended by the Land Use Committee.

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public and will be held via Zoom. Full agenda details and supporting documents are available at www.pacpalicc.org.