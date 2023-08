The Female Terrier Mix Was Lost Near Monument Street and Bestor Boulevard

By Zach Armstrong

A local resident of Pacific Palisades is in search of her lost dog “Ruby”, a female terrier mix, who was lost on July 26 near Monument Street and Bestor Boulevard in Pacific Palisades. The owner asks to not chase her since she will only come to people that she knows. The owner also asks to please call/text 310-525-0339 for any sightings or leads.