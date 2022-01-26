Pandemic Propels Lifelong Educators to Open New Preschool in the Palisades!

Photo: Courtesy Eclipse School.

By Susan Payne

Look out, Palisades: Two educators with more than 50 years combined experience are opening a new preschool that will prepare your little ones for success.

Eclipse School co-founders Beth Reilly and Shea Morris are bringing a fresh approach to the Los Angeles preschool landscape and are now accepting applications for school year 2022-23.

Eclipse School is a Transitional Kindergarten program that believes a child’s social and emotional growth requires direct teaching and guided practice. Students need to learn perseverance, the ability to solve problems, and to think for themselves.  However, building foundational skills matters. Eclipse intertwines the academics and social emotional learning to create a program that is appropriate for each student’s developmental level.

“A lot of children who have outgrown their preschool aren’t ready for Kindergarten. We are bridging that gap through social-emotional learning and play, and it’s all married with the foundational skills they will need going into Kindergarten,” said Morris. 

Transitional programs give children an extra year of focused curriculum before starting Kindergarten. 

“What Kindergarten children are expected to do now is what first graders were doing 20 years ago. We know that for many children this can be hard. There’s a way to gently introduce material so it’s developmentally appropriate. We want children to leave us feeling confident, prepared, and ready for the challenges of Kindergarten,” Reilly said.

Reilly and Morris spent 14 years as friends and colleagues at a Palisades private school. Through conversations about child development and teaching philosophies, the two realized they wanted to do more together.  In the spring of 2015, they started Eclipse Camp in Morris’ backyard.  

“At camp there is a different theme each week.  We do lots of art activities, play tons of games, and have fun.  Last summer we had 10 weeks of camp and it was fabulous,” Reilly said. “We have wide age range and have students participate from a huge variety of schools.”

In March of 2020, the pandemic inspired them to do something more than summer camp. 

“The pandemic helped propel us forward. We started exploring different options on how we could move Eclipse into a year round program,” Morris said. 

Reilly and Morris left their jobs, even though leaving their fulltime teaching positions was incredibly hard. But family, friends, the school, and colleagues were supportive. 

“It’s been my absolute pleasure to work with Beth and Shea for the past 15 years. The children who were in their charge for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten were blessed with outstanding instruction in an emotionally nurturing environment. Watching them work together on children’s behalf was like being part of a beautiful dance with no missteps. Both Shea and Beth know how to teach. They meet children where they are and move them forward academically. One could not ask for more invested and excellent teachers. Rest assured your children are in good hands,” said a speech and language pathologist and colleague of Morris and Reilly.

Eclipse School has two indoor classrooms, an outdoor classroom, and play space. Reilly and Morris are currently teaching enrichment classes, running a Kindergarten readiness program, and focusing on opening the preschool in August of 2022. They will also continue summer camp starting in June.

To learn more, visit eclipseschool.org.

in Education, Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
News, Video

Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Updating Palisades’ Residential Zoning Rules and Baseline Mansionization Ordinance?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

PPCC discusses outdated residential zoning rules and baseline mansionization ordinance By Dolores Quintana Should there be changes made to rules...

Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Palisades-Area Crash

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

No injuries reported in Friday incident By Sam Catanzaro Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Palisades...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

LAFD Fire Chief Nominee Kristin Crowley: Photo: LAFD
News

Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...

Photo: SpruzzoMalibu.com
Dining, News

New Italian Restaurant Opens in Pacific Palisades

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Spruzzo Restaurant and Bar now open in highlands By Dolores Quintana A new Italian restaurant is now open in Pacific...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

City Clerk Rules That Recall Effort Against Mike Bonin Has Failed

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount  By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...

An aerial rendering of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Credit: Living Habitats.
News, Upbeat Beat

World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
News

Los Angeles Homeless Count Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

LAHSA count to take place February 23 for Westside By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority...
News, Video

Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside: Palisades Today – January 17th, 2022

January 17, 2022

Read more
January 17, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside* Marquez Charter Elementary Welcomes...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR