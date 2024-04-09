Performing Arts Workshops Welcomes Array of Campers

For children interested in musical and theater arts, Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer: four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week variety camps across its seven Los Angeles locations.

This summer, PAW Musical Theater camps center around preparing students to present A Barbie Dream Musical; Greatest Showman; Matilda the Musical; or Mary Poppins. Parents often couple a two-week musical theater session with a one-week camp in areas such as actor’s reel, debate, guitar, photography, poetry slam, stage effects makeup, and more, depending on the interest of the child.

Cheryl Appleman, founder and president, said PAW is the ultimate arts experience for kids.

“Performing Arts Workshop is proud to offer a child-friendly approach to the performing arts. Our camp is not just for kids who want to be on stage, our goal is to offer an inclusive, well-rounded arts experience which introduces a child to new passions within the arts including delving into special effects makeup, photography, music, and even language arts like poetry slam and debate. There’s something for everyone here!”

From ages 5 to 14, PAW camps are designed with the child in mind and auditions are not required.

“We take anyone who signs up as long as they are in our age range. Over the first few days of camp, our teachers work with the kids to gauge their strengths and comfort levels. On the third day of camp, the campers are assigned a role based on what they would be most comfortable playing. They never have to experience not getting a part they read for, every child feels that we’re building and bolstering their self-confidence, rather than tearing it down,” Appleman said.

PAW was awarded L.A. Parent Magazine’s Best After School Program, Best Summer Camp and Best Live Children’s Theater.

To schedule your summer of performing arts, visit https://www.performingartsworkshops.com. Tuition rates, scholarships and financial assistance are available.