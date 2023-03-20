PPCC Shares Updates on Brush Clearance, Coastal Trail and Rogue Developers

Pacific Palisades community council March 9 meeting recap

During its March 9 meeting, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) shared updates on brush clearance efforts, progress on Potrero coastal trail, community concerns about rogue developers and more. 

PPCC President Maryam Zar announced that the LA City Fire Brush Clearance unit is taking a proactive approach to ensure the safety of residents. They have begun sending letters to all residents around the rim for brush clearance, including RAP and all city agencies. If these agencies fail to comply, they will be cited and, if necessary, LAFD will send a brush crew to clear the area and then invoice them. 

Additionally, Zar reported that two homeless individuals are using the Post Office vestibule area to sleep. LAPD is aware of this, and residents are urged to call these matters into the 9-1-1 non-emergency line so that a radio call is generated and statistics are recorded.

It was announced during the meeting that unprecedented progress on Potrero is also being made between the city and state for the required lateral trail that would provide coastal access from Potrero Canyon Park to the coast. Congressman Ted Lieu secured an amount through the Omnibus bill, but there is still a shortfall in the current City estimate for the construction of the trail. Therefore, the amount has been requested from the Mayor’s annual City budget.

In other news, Murray Levy, Area One Representative, invited homeowners from Paseo Miramar to speak about their struggles with rogue developers. Lorraine Totino spoke about how difficult it is for residents to deal with these developers, stating that they are often deferred to 3-1-1, and no one ever comes out. According to the PPcc, this is an ongoing problem that has not yet been resolved, and Paseo Miramar residents have met with Michael Amster of CD 11 to share their concerns.

Michael Amster, CD11 Field Deputy, Councilmember Traci Park, reported that Waste Unlimited is currently working at Potrero Canyon Park with irrigation and tree trimming. He also met with the Miramar Homeowners Association and some homeowners along the bluffs. He is working to recruit new members to the Design Review Board and is investigating the obstruction along the fire road between Enchanted Way and Lachman Lane. 

During the meeting, the PPCC announced that the Temescal Canyon Road re-pavement has been set back by rain delays, and there is currently no time frame for completion.

To see a complete recap of the meeting, view the embedded meeting minutes above. The next PPCC meeting will take place on March 23 from 6-8 p.m. via  Zoom. (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82505310911?pwd=OThJUTdtWUprU0c3SC82MVlKK3F2dz09
Meeting ID: 825 0531 0911 Audio Only/Dial-In: 1-669-900-6833 or 1-669 444 9171)

digital

