Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves

Photo: primacocina.com/

Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite

By Dolores Quintana 

Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue location in Santa Monica, will be opening a new location in the Pacific Palisades at 15246 W. Sunset Boulevard which used to be the site of Kayndaves restaurant. 

Prima Cocina’s website says that Prima is a Baja-inspired restaurant and explains more by saying that the restaurant is a, “reflection of the spirit and essence of Baja, California. Baja is a diverse region both in culture and geography, which inspires our cooking. Our menu blends elements of the deep culinary heritage of mainland Mexico with the lighter, ocean-inspired, unique coastal cooking of the Baja peninsula, fused with the natural, produce-driven approach of California cuisine. Vibrant fresh herbs, smoky dried chilies, fresh Pacific seafood, bright salads, savory tacos, and a focus on grilled food express these regional inspirations and our distinctive take on tradition.”

The website states that the new location will have a full bar and serve craft margaritas and cocktails.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Stacked Set of Food Options Planned for Delta’s New LAX Terminal

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
Food & Drink, Video

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...

Students and colleagues rise to their feet to congratulate Rabbi Daniel Grama as he makes his way to the front of the room to accept his Jewish Educator Award. Photo: Milken Family Foundation. Photo: Milken Family Foundation.
News

2022 Milken Jewish Educator Awards Announced

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Milken Family Foundation honors excellence at BJE-affiliated Jewish day schools During surprise assemblies, four exceptional Los Angeles Jewish day school...
News, Video

Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

P-65. Photo: National Park Service.
News

Adult Female P-65 Is the First Mountain Lion in Study to Die of Complications From Mange

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

P-65 was found dead by biologists on March 4, 2022, near a stream in the central Santa Monica Mountains Adult...
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
News, Real Estate, Video

A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Estate With 8 Bedrooms and 12 Bathrooms Hits Market for $20.5 Million

October 1, 2022

Read more
October 1, 2022

Rivas Canyon Road mansion checks in at almost 12,000 square feet on a two-acre lot By Dolores Quintana One of...
News, Transportation

Riders on LA Metro Trains and Buses No Longer Required to Mask

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

Accuracy of Los Angeles’ 2022 Homeless Count Being Questioned

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

Food for Thought: Santa Monica Brew Works’ Milkshake Beers Are ‘Udderly’ Good

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Brewery teams up with Johnny Rockets to make a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter By...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News, Upbeat Beat

Tickets Now on-Sale for Pali High’s ‘Mamma Mia’

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Students shine in feel-good musical inspired by ABBA’s hits More than 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR