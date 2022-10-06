Prima Cocina Moving Into Former Kayndaves

Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant to take over longtime Palisades favorite

By Dolores Quintana

Prima Cocina, which has a Montana Avenue location in Santa Monica, will be opening a new location in the Pacific Palisades at 15246 W. Sunset Boulevard which used to be the site of Kayndaves restaurant.

Prima Cocina’s website says that Prima is a Baja-inspired restaurant and explains more by saying that the restaurant is a, “reflection of the spirit and essence of Baja, California. Baja is a diverse region both in culture and geography, which inspires our cooking. Our menu blends elements of the deep culinary heritage of mainland Mexico with the lighter, ocean-inspired, unique coastal cooking of the Baja peninsula, fused with the natural, produce-driven approach of California cuisine. Vibrant fresh herbs, smoky dried chilies, fresh Pacific seafood, bright salads, savory tacos, and a focus on grilled food express these regional inspirations and our distinctive take on tradition.”

The website states that the new location will have a full bar and serve craft margaritas and cocktails.