Recovery Center Opens in West LA to Streamline Rebuilding Efforts

A new one-stop recovery center has opened in West Los Angeles to help residents and businesses expedite the rebuilding process following recent storms and fires.

The Centralized Permit Operation Center, located at 1828 Sawtelle Boulevard, will be open seven days a week—Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second center at the American Legion in Pacific Palisades will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The hubs bring together representatives from multiple city departments, including Building and Safety, City Planning, and the Department of Water and Power, to streamline the permitting and inspection process.

“You can get every conceivable permit that you might need to begin the rebuilding process,” Councilmember Traci Park told KNX News.

To encourage rapid reconstruction, the city is expediting permits for residents rebuilding homes similar to those lost. “Right now, to incentivize people to rebuild and come home, if you are planning to build what you had plus 10% additional, those permits are essentially just gonna be rubber-stamped and moved through,” Park told the outlet. However, residents planning major changes to their properties will be required to undergo a longer review process.

The recovery centers come in response to extensive flooding, mudslides, and infrastructure damage from recent storms. Pacific Coast Highway remains closed from the Palisades to Malibu as crews work to repair ruptured water mains and clear debris.

Park emphasized that the goal of the initiative is to reduce bureaucratic delays and enhance public safety, allowing displaced families and businesses to return more quickly.