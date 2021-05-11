Red Cross Blood Drive This Week! Palisades Today – May, 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Potential Microgrid Coming to Pacific Palisades?
* Red Cross Blood Drive This Week!
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...

A LA County fire truck at the scene of a Malibu balcony collapse Saturday. Photo: Citizen.
News

Multiple Hospitalized After Malibu Party Leads to Collapse of Balcony

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Four people sent to hospital following Saturday incident  By Sam Catanzaro Multiple people were hospitalized after a party at a...
Video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Pacific Palisades Estate for Record Price

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million  By Chad Winthrop The co-founder of Vice Media has sold...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Pali High Students Returning to Campus for in-Person Instruction

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

Over 500 students set to return Monday  By Sam Catanzaro In-person instruction is set to begin at Palisades Charter High...

Photo: LA Metro.
News

Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Another Mountain Biking Injury in Pacific Palisades

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

For the second time in the past week a mountain biker had to be air-lifted following an injury suffered on...

The area between Santa Monica Canyon and Temescal Canyon in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Homeless, News

Convicted Arsonist Making Fire Pits in Palisades Hills

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

Homeless man named Hilton making fire pits in fire-prone hillside area By Sam Catanzaro   A convicted arsonist continues to make...
News, Real Estate

Historic Fox Theater Revamp?

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Crime, News, Video

Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Food & Drink, Video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural in Venice

May 5, 2021

Read more
May 5, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
News, Real Estate, Video

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 5, 2021

Read more
May 5, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....

