Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Potential Microgrid Coming to Pacific Palisades?
* Red Cross Blood Drive This Week!
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Red Cross Blood Drive This Week! Palisades Today – May, 10, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Multiple Hospitalized After Malibu Party Leads to Collapse of Balcony
May 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Four people sent to hospital following Saturday incident By Sam Catanzaro Multiple people were hospitalized after a party at a...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Pacific Palisades Estate for Record Price
May 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million By Chad Winthrop The co-founder of Vice Media has sold...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Pali High Students Returning to Campus for in-Person Instruction
Over 500 students set to return Monday By Sam Catanzaro In-person instruction is set to begin at Palisades Charter High...
Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside
Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Another Mountain Biking Injury in Pacific Palisades
May 7, 2021 Staff Writer
For the second time in the past week a mountain biker had to be air-lifted following an injury suffered on...
Convicted Arsonist Making Fire Pits in Palisades Hills
Homeless man named Hilton making fire pits in fire-prone hillside area By Sam Catanzaro A convicted arsonist continues to make...
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural in Venice
May 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...Read more
POPULAR
Pali High Students Returning to Campus for in-Person Instruction
Over 500 students set to return Monday By Sam Catanzaro In-person instruction is set to begin at Palisades Charter High...Read more