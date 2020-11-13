Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design inc
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
November 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
What To Drink For The Holidays
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...
City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire
Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man in...Read more
