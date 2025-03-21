Registration Opens for Venice Beach’s Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K

Final course maps will be released on May 1, and organizers plan to announce race-day entertainment

Runners will take to the iconic Venice Beach boardwalk on May 18, 2025, for the first-ever Venice Beach Half Marathon and 5K, organizers announced.

The event, hosted by Generic Events, will feature a scenic course along the beach with live music from local artists. Finishers will receive a race T-shirt and an inaugural finisher medal. A post-race celebration will include a vendor village, additional live performances, and oceanfront views.

Final course maps will be released on May 1, and organizers plan to announce race-day entertainment, training runs, and sponsorships in the coming months. The event will benefit local schools in the Venice Beach, Mar Vista, and Marina del Rey areas through sponsorship contributions.

Registration is open at RunVeniceBeach.com, and updates are available on Instagram at @vbhalfmarathon.