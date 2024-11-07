Renewable Energy Group to Host Scenic Hike in Palisades

The Route Is Based on a Walk Described as “The Most Scenic of All the City’s Stairwalks.”

WRISE Los Angeles, the local chapter of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy, will host a community hike on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The two-hour event, part of the chapter’s “Rise with WRISE” series, invites members and non-members alike to join in a morning of scenic exercise and networking.

The hike, which begins at 10 a.m., will start from the bus stop near the oceanside corner of Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, close to Gladstone’s restaurant. Covering 3.2 miles with 518 steps, the route is based on a walk from Secret Stairs: A Walking Guide to the Historic Staircases of Los Angeles by Charles Fleming, described as “the most scenic of all the city’s stairwalks.” Participants will enjoy ocean breezes and Pacific views as they traverse a route with historical Hollywood lore.

Open to all speeds and experience levels, the event will include an optional brunch afterward at either Gladstone’s or Juicy Ladies, depending on group interest. Friends, children, pets, and other companions are welcome.

Attendees are advised to plan for stairs and over an hour of walking, with nearby paid parking available along Pacific Coast Highway.



For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-with-wrise-la-secret-stairs-hike-in-pacific-palisades-tickets-1052650454847.