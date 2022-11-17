Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years

By Dolores Quintana

Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The restaurant officially closed on October 15 after the building where it was located was purchased by Caruso some years ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chef Nicola Mastronardi and Maureen Vincenti opened the restaurant in 1997 and Vincenti, the wife of the restaurateur who owned Rex ll Ristorante, said, “We couldn’t pay the rent which was triple what it had been. Costs escalated so much.” This became evident when their lease with the previous owner expired and Caruso offered them new terms. Vincente said that the new landlords “were good to us” and gave them the option to remain in the space until a new tenant was found at which point they would be given 90 days to vacate.

A new tenant was found during the summer and, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Caruso received “$1 million in abated rent from the end of 2019 through September 2022.” said a source reportedly close to Caruso according to The Reporter.

Vincenti said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, “People sent us flowers and letters; it was like a death in its own little way.”

Mastronardi and Vincente are in the process of finding a new location for the restaurant and came close at a site on Robertson and 3d which fell through. Mastronardi has set his sights on Santa Monica as a possible new home for the restaurant. The tapas restaurant Telefèric Barcelona took over the space. Vincenti said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, “We are happy that someone came into our home.”