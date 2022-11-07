The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building built in the 1920s.
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building built in the 1920s.
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home
November 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property By Dolores Quintana Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer...
Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Drop in High-End Home Sales Impacting LA’s Luxury Real Estate Market
October 31, 2022 Staff Writer
44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows By Dolores Quintana According to a recent...
Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million
October 31, 2022 Staff Writer
4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu By Dolores Quintana A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit...
Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Column: Tenant Support Could Tip the Political Scales in CD-11 Council Race
October 29, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Darling pushes advocacy of renter’s rights over Park in tightly contested battle to succeed Mike Bonin! By Nick Antonicello In...
Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Local Antiquities Shop Giving Historical Antiquites A New Life
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
