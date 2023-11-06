Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

Photo: Getty Images

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects.

By Zach Armstrong

After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved a revised policy, real estate developers will have to include more affordable housing units in their Marina del Rey projects.

While a previous proposal increased the amount of on-site affordable housing for up to 20%, the policy approved at its Oct. 17 meeting calls for 30% of residential units in newly-built and “rehabilitated projects” (revitalizations of structural systems that result in at least three tenants vacated for at least 15 days) to be set at below market rates. Two-thirds of which are reserved for very low-income households while the rest are for ones deemed either low- or moderate-income.

This mandate applies to new leases or new development projects. While it doesn’t apply to entities currently leasing land from L.A. County, current lessees seeking County approval of discretionary entitlements might have to comply.

According to Urbanize LA, the 30% rate is higher than those in Santa Monica where affordability requirements vary from 20 to 25% in its Downtown area, while it also exceeds inclusionary housing requirements of Downtown Community Plans ranging from 8 to 16% depending on income.

Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles County Development Authority will administer as much as $200,000 for costs related to the new policy, since it could start seeing less rent revenue as per market rate units now being converted into affordable ones.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Santa Monica Winner – Best Jeweler

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

The Jewel Shop, located at 1353 3rd Street Promenade, was voted 2023’s best jeweler in Santa Monica. @palisadesnews The Jewel...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Task Force To Discuss Restructuring, Other Subjects at Upcoming Meeting

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

The Event Will Feature Prominent Speakers  On Monday, Nov. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., the Pacific Palisades Task...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multi-Car Crash in Palisades Leads to Serious Injuries

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

The Crash Occurred Near the Palisades Lutheran Church By Zach Armstrong A three-vehicle crash on the 790 block of North...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisades Residence with Home Theater and Cascading Waterfall Lists for Over $14M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Lower Level Includes a Climate-Controlled Wine Storage, a Fitness Center, Two Guest Suites and a Versatile Recreation Area On...
News, Video

(Video) Two Immersive Domes Coming to Downtown Santa Monica

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Haibu Media Group is bringing a film dome, arcades, and more to DTSM @palisadesnews Santa Monica is getting two immersive...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Halloween Night Fire in Palisades Extinguished by LAFD

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Blaze Posed a Possible Risk for Structures in the Area of the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates By Zach...

Photo: Cleobella
Hard, News

Holiday Collection Pop-Up by Katherine Schwarzenegger Coming to Palisades Village

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Collection Is in Partnership With Cleobella, an Ethically Handmade Accessories Brand Committed to Sustainability Katherine Schwarzenegger and Angela O’Brien,...

Photo: Instagram: @artstablesm
Dining, News

This is the “Social Hour” Menu Offered at Art’s Table

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Everything From Bar Bites to $6 Beers to $10 Wines By Zach Armstrong Situated at 1002 MONTANA AVE., the festive...

Photo: McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
Dining, News

McConnell’s Offers Ice Cream-Infused Pumpkin Pie for Thanksgiving

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Shop Has a Sweet Addition to the Dinner Table This Holiday By Zach Armstrong McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has...
News, Video

(Video) Trick-or-Treating Highlights from Pacific Palisades

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Palisadian families haunted the streets with costumes and spooking candy-giving neighbors. @palisadesnews Palisadians spooked their neighbors with costumes on Halloween...

Photo: Instagram: @smplayhouse
News, Upbeat

“Romeo and Juliet – Love is a Fire” Taking Place in Santa Monica

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Why the Young Lovers Had to Die and Why Their Respective Families Hated Each Other? By Zach Armstrong While virtually...

Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

Palisades Dolphins Heading into Playoffs with Strong Season Record

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

The Dolphins Are Going to the 2023 CIF LA City Section Football Championships By Zach Armstrong The Palisades Dolphins football...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Vehicle Collides with 69-Year-Old Cyclist at Santa Monica Intersection

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

A Man Claimed on X That the Victim Was His Friend and Was Taken off Life Support By Zach Armstrong...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from DTSM’s “Día de los Muertos” Event on Promenade

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Introducing the Downtown Beat – a video series highlighting the fun and exciting things going on in the Downtown Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR