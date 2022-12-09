Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming
.
Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica

in events, Holiday, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

What to Plant in Your Winter Garden According to the Experts

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open* Grand Opening...
events, News, Video

Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Steve Mcq=Queen Listed For $17M* $12M Topanga Property Showcases...
Holiday, Video

Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Holiday, News, Video

Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Local Teen Launches Adaptive Clothing Line After Traumatic Brain Injury

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon Opening Ceremony This Weekend

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Department Of Water And Power Is Seeing Input From The Community* George...
Video

The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 25, 2022

Read more
November 25, 2022

Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Video

Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 25, 2022

Read more
November 25, 2022

Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Food & Drink, Video

Coral Tree Cafe Celebrates 20 Years With Lively Event

November 24, 2022

Read more
November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Nourish L.A Feeds Thousands Each Week With Excess Food

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
News, Video

Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S* Malibu-Pacific Palisades...

