Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See some of the exquisite pieces in a variety of mediums that will be up for auction at the event in this video.
.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica Auctions.
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See some of the exquisite pieces in a variety of mediums that will be up for auction at the event in this video.
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022
April 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums* “A Run For...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022
April 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...Read more
POPULAR
Captain Jonathan Tom Reports On Arrests In Pacific Palisades
Pali High robbery suspect and drug dealer who targeted middle school kids caught On April 14, LAPD West Los Angeles...Read more