Santa Monica Canyon Home Designed by Renowned Architect and Renovated by LinkedIn Co-Founder Listed for $10.5M

Home originally designed by Case Study architect Thornton M. Abell

By Dolores Quintana

A Santa Monica Canyon home originally designed by Case Study architect Thornton M. Abell and rebuilt by architect Taunya van der Steen-Mizel Adam Mizel and her husband Adam Mizel, co-founder of Linkedin, after they purchased it in 2014 has been listed for sale by its owners as reported by The Dirt.com. The listing price is $10.5 million.

Abell was a professor of Architecture at USC and he also taught design at the Chouinard Art Institute where a fellow instructor and artist Richard Haines commissioned him to design a home for him in Santa Monica Canyon. Haines was a Works In Progress muralist who eventually headed the Otis Art Institute’s painting department.

This house had three main sections, the main home, a separate art studio, and a guest house that was located on the second floor above the garage. The Haines family lived in the home until it was sold in 1997.

The total rebuild followed Abell’s plans but went larger and naturally used currently available methods and materials.

The home now has 3,450 square feet of living space which includes the addition of a laundry, mud room and great room on the first floor. The second floor’s master bedroom was made much larger and the two bedrooms on the first floor have the ingenious addition of a wall that can be moved to expand the space in either bedroom. Other amenities on this floor are an open-plan kitchen filled with upscale Miele appliances, a custom bronze sink and a Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, designer light fixtures and tiling, oak cabinets, beamed ceilings, UV protection glass, clerestory windows and radiant heat flooring.

There is an elevator that you can ride up to the guest house, which has 700 square feet of space. Solar panels provide energy for the home and the outdoor area has garden planters, an automatic watering system and a sky deck with a “live roof”. The estate sits on a third of an acre of land and is bordered by streets on both sides

The listing agent is Deasy Penner Podley’s Frank Langen and you can check out the listing here.