Scandinavian Ranch Designed by Montalba Architects on Market for Over $14.5M

The Floor Plan Encompasses a Living Room, Entertainer’s Bar, Family Room and Secondary Dining Space

Nestled in the Sullivan Canyon, this 5,127-square-foot Scandinavian Ranch located at 1508 Old Oak Rd. offers a serene retreat.

Through the private double gates, the $14.5 million, single-story home showcases four proportioned bedrooms, six bathrooms, custom millwork, floor-to-ceiling doors, vaulted ceilings, and white oak flooring throughout.

The expansive open floor plan encompasses a spacious living room, an entertainer’s bar, a formal dining area, a family room, and a secondary dining space, all connecting to the outdoors. The gourmet kitchen features a sizable island and views of a full-size tennis court.

The property is listed by Cynthia Ambuehl of Compass. It was designed in collaboration with Montalba Architects, known for its work on Nobu Hotels and Soho House, Patch.com reported.