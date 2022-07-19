See’s Candy Closes Palisades Village Store

Store closed as of July 16

See’s Candy has closed permanently in Pacific Palisades.

The store, located in Palisades Village at 15213 Palisades Village Lane, closed its doors on Saturday July 16, according to a note on the shop’s door.

The company was not immediately available for comment to provide more information about why the shop closed. Rumors began to arise in the spring that the store may be closing, but in March a manager for the store said these rumors were unfounded.

There is currently no word on what will replace See’s in Palisades Village. Now the closest See’s Candy for Palisades residents would be the Santa Monica location at 1227 Wilshire Boulevard.

The closure marks the latest Palisades business to shut its doors following the shutterings of Sew Chateau, Puzzle Zoo and Cathay Palisades in the past few months.