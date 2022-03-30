Despite Rumors, See’s Candy Pacific Palisades Remains Open

Manager for store says no plans to close

By Dolores Quintana

There has been a persistent rumor that the See’s Candy in Palisades Village might be closing as reported by Circling The News. This rumor might have been fueled in part by a number of closures of beloved, longtime stores and restaurants in the area like Sew Chateau, Puzzle Zoo and Cathay Palisades in the past few months.

We looked into the rumor and while See’s Corporate office did not respond to repeated inquiries, we also spoke to the manager at the See’s Candy in Palisades Village. In a somewhat exasperated tone, we were told that there was no truth to the rumor and that their store had been deluged with customers asking that same question. The employee explained that if a store closure was coming up that the employees would be the first to know and their corporate office had given no indication that a closure was imminent.

Rumors happen all the time but there is no indication that a closure of any See’s Candy is imminent and the See’s Candy in Palisades Village is open everyday.