Sew to Go?

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business. Video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Upbeat Beat, Video
Video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Video

Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation

May 13, 2021

A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Real Estate, Video

Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Food & Drink, Video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...

Photo: PaliHigh.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Pali High Named Among Top Schools in Country

May 12, 2021

U.S. News and World Report releases annual report By Sam Catanzaro Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Palisades Charter High...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 11, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
News, Video

Red Cross Blood Drive This Week! Palisades Today – May, 10, 2021

May 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potential Microgrid Coming to Pacific Palisades? * Red Cross Blood Drive...
Crime, News, Video

Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns

May 6, 2021

Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Food & Drink, Video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural in Venice

May 5, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
News, Real Estate, Video

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 5, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...

