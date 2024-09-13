Shooting Suspect Held on $4 Million Bail After Attempted Murder Arrest

Photo: SMPD

The Shooting Left a 24-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured

A Van Nuys man is being held on more than $4 million bail after being charged with attempted murder in a weekend shooting on Ocean Avenue. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Isaac Santiago Ramos, was arrested early Sunday morning following a shooting that left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded to a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 8, after a friend of the victim reported that the suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Ocean Avenue within minutes and detained several individuals attempting to leave the scene. Ramos was among those detained and was found in possession of a concealed handgun.

Witnesses said that Ramos and four other men had approached the victim’s friends on the beach near the 2000 block. An argument broke out, and when the victim intervened, Ramos allegedly shot him several times. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in serious but stable condition.

Ramos was arraigned on September 10 and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, mayhem, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and resisting arrest. His bail has been set at $4,105,000.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

By Susan Payne  Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles. As a Religious...
News, Video

(Video) Thrilling Rides, Arcade Games and Family Fun Happening at Pacific Park in Santa Monica

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

Go to https://pacpark.com for more information @palisadesnews For more info, go to https://pacpark.com #santamonica #losangeles#california #amusementpark #rollercoaster #fyp ♬ original...

Photo: Facebook
News

Palisades Charter, Brentwood, Beverly Hills Hit the Field for Friday Night Football Games

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Westside High School Football: Where to Stream the Friday Night Showdowns High school football is back, and several Westside teams...
Hard, News

Councilwoman Seeks Workplace Violence Prevention Plan Following Brianna Kupfer Murder Verdict

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Park’s Motion Requests to Assess the City’s Progress in Implementing Its Own WVPP In the wake of a first-degree murder...

Photo: Google Maps
Breaking News, News

Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, Centered Near Malibu

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Los Angeles Was Jolted Awake This Morning By Earthquake  An earthquake of a 4.7 magnitude shook Los Angeles on Thursday...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Off the Hook Seafood Fest Returning to SM Pier After 5-Year Hiatus

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

General admission tickets start at $75 Following a five-year hiatus, the Off the Hook Seafood Festival is set to return...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @palisadesnews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

TikTok Celebrity Selling Pacific Palisades Home for Nearly $5M: Report

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

The four-bedroom, 3,961-square-foot home is described as a “Zen-like retreat” TikTok star Bella Poarch has listed her Pacific Palisades home...
News

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...
Hard, News

Suspect Convicted in 2022 Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

The conviction came after a jury deliberated for just over an hour Shawn Laval Smith was convicted Tuesday of the...
News

Notre Dame Academy Helps Middle, High School Girls Discover Unique Gifts

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne For the first time in Notre Dame Academy’s 75-year history, more girls are graduating and pursuing higher...
News

Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat. For the last 15...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Sarah Paulson Drops Price on Furnished Malibu Mobile Home in Exclusive Paradise Cove

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Actress Lowers Price for Her Trailer in One of America’s Priciest Mobile Home Parks Actress Sarah Paulson has reduced the...
Hard, News

Big Blue Bus Gets a Boost in Safety Measures

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

SB 1417 Is Part of a Series of Initiatives Aimed at Bolstering Rider Confidence A new law signed by California...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bedroom Palisadian Estate Hits Market at $49M

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

The Property Boasts a 50-Foot Infinity-Edge Pool, a Private Guest House, and a Home Gym A Pacific Palisades estate is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR