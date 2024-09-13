Shooting Suspect Held on $4 Million Bail After Attempted Murder Arrest

The Shooting Left a 24-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured

A Van Nuys man is being held on more than $4 million bail after being charged with attempted murder in a weekend shooting on Ocean Avenue. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Isaac Santiago Ramos, was arrested early Sunday morning following a shooting that left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded to a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 8, after a friend of the victim reported that the suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Ocean Avenue within minutes and detained several individuals attempting to leave the scene. Ramos was among those detained and was found in possession of a concealed handgun.

Witnesses said that Ramos and four other men had approached the victim’s friends on the beach near the 2000 block. An argument broke out, and when the victim intervened, Ramos allegedly shot him several times. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in serious but stable condition.

Ramos was arraigned on September 10 and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, mayhem, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and resisting arrest. His bail has been set at $4,105,000.