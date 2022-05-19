‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market

Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. 
.
Video sponsored by The Invisible Chef

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...
Video, Wellness

“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Video

Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
News, Video

American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season! Palisades Today – May 16th, 2022

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High School Photography Teacher Hosts Summer Camp * American Youth Soccer Now...

Calabrese pizza from Pizzana. Photo: Facebook (@PizzanaLA).
Dining, Food & Drink

Pizzana Offering Frozen Pizzas Across Southern California

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Popular Brentwood pizzeria expanding, again By Dolores Quintana Brentwood pizza favorite Pizzana is expanding its reach again, this time by...

Photo: hurrycurryoftokyo.com
Dining, Food & Drink

Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Longtime Sawtelle restaurant back in business By Dolores Quintana Westside favorite Hurry Curry has opened officially in Santa Monica at...

Photo: Facebook (@GladstonesMalibu).
Dining, Food & Drink

Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Gladstone’s Malibu celebrating 50 years on PCH  By Dolores Quintana A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year.  Gladstone’s...

Photo: Instagram (@cafe_ruisseau).
Dining, Food & Drink

Popular Westside Cafe Expanding to Hollywood

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Santa Monica and Playa Vista restaurant Cafe Ruisseau opening on Selma Avenue By Dolores QUitana Cafe Ruisseau will be expanding...
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
Video

New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
News, Video

Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!* L.A Dept Of Recreation...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR