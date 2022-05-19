Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica
May 18, 2022 Staff Writer
The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season! Palisades Today – May 16th, 2022
May 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High School Photography Teacher Hosts Summer Camp * American Youth Soccer Now...
Pizzana Offering Frozen Pizzas Across Southern California
Popular Brentwood pizzeria expanding, again By Dolores Quintana Brentwood pizza favorite Pizzana is expanding its reach again, this time by...
Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica
Longtime Sawtelle restaurant back in business By Dolores Quintana Westside favorite Hurry Curry has opened officially in Santa Monica at...
Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50
Gladstone’s Malibu celebrating 50 years on PCH By Dolores Quintana A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s...
Popular Westside Cafe Expanding to Hollywood
Santa Monica and Playa Vista restaurant Cafe Ruisseau opening on Selma Avenue By Dolores QUitana Cafe Ruisseau will be expanding...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!* L.A Dept Of Recreation...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Staff Writer
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
