Skateboard Building Offered at Upcoming ATAM Camp

Once the Skateboards Are Completed, Campers Skate Together

The Academy of Technology, Art and Music Summer Camp’s Week 5 will allow skater shredders to come together and construct their own skateboards. Once the skateboards are completed, they skate together.

Every camper will receive their own skateboard. For those who are exceptional and wish to build skateboards for their friends or siblings, additional skateboard kits are available for purchase. The camp caters to children between 4 and 14. The camp dates are from July 10 to July 14.

The camp operates from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, with the option of extended care until 7:00 pm every day. There will also be optional field trips every Friday.

Those interested can walk in or register in advance online at https://www.atampalisades.com/summercamp For inquiries, contact ATAM through the following channels: Text: 424-209-2574, Call: 310-573-0012 or Email: techandmusicteacher@gmail.com.