SMMUSD Appoints New Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator

He succeeds longtime VAPA coordinator Tom Whaley, who is set to retire at the end of the school year



The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has named Dr. Jim Wang as its new Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator, the Board of Education announced during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Dr. Wang is a longtime educator and well-known figure within the district, having served as Director of Orchestras at Lincoln Middle School for nine years before leading orchestras at Santa Monica High School and across the district for the past five years.

With over two decades of teaching experience, Dr. Wang has held a variety of roles in music education, including classroom instruction, music coaching, curriculum development, assessment design, and teacher mentorship. He has conducted youth bands and orchestras and contributed significantly to the district’s music programs during his tenure.

Dr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from Biola University, graduating magna cum laude, and earned both a master’s degree in music education and a doctorate in music teaching and learning with a concentration in educational psychology from the University of Southern California. His dissertation, Music Education in a Post-Pandemic World: Motivators for the Retention of Music Students, explores strategies for student engagement and retention in the arts.

“I would like to welcome Dr. Wang to his new leadership role in the district,” Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton said in a statement. “His demonstrated site leadership, dedication to student success, and exceptional experience make him a great addition to our management team.”

Dr. Wang will succeed longtime VAPA coordinator Tom Whaley, who is set to retire at the end of the school year after 24 years in the role and 38 years in education overall.