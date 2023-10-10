SMMUSD Steps Aside in Civic Redevelopment Plans, But Remains Interested

Photo: N/A

The District Introduced Its Own Proposal in September, But Other Organizations Have Expressed Their Desire

By Zach Armstrong

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District says it will not submit a proposal to rehabilitate the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in order to allow other alternatives to be considered. At the same time, it could still eventually buy the property for what it calls a “sound plan to revitalize the Civic as a multi-use performance / event facility that respects its historic and community significance.”

Last year, the City declared the Civic property as “surplus” under the Surplus Land Act. In accordance with that law, the California Department of Housing and Community Development must confirm the City alerted and hold negotiations with affordable housing providers so that the City could seek those options with other developers for commercial development. T

Although SMMUSD introduced its own proposal for the property’s revitalization in September, it made the decision to move aside since other organizations have expressed their desire and capability to find other purchasers who could also restore the Civic.

If the City doesn’t get a reasonable offer within a “reasonable time frame”, the district will re-engage with Santa Monica to develop a possible agreement. The presentation of SMMUSD’s plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Civic is available online here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1609E3zE4RINZ4BGWWvYKDbFyZ8QnxJnn/view

“We agree that it is in the public’s best interest to step aside at this time so other proposals may be considered by the City,” said Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton in a statement. “While the City has entertained prior proposals, it has been many years and this provides a renewed opportunity to expand their search for a potential buyer that meets the interests of the community. SMMUSD appreciates the ongoing partnership and collaborative spirit of this process.”

A recent column in Santa Monica Mirror by guest columnist Sherrill Kushner wrote that if the city sells the Civic to an entity that isn’t abided by its landmark status, it could get demolished. The Santa Monica School District, Kushner writes, is not bound by our local preservation regulations. 

“If Los Angeles and other cities can take such meticulous care of my father’s iconic, world-renowned creations, my hope is that Santa Monica will also and not sell the Civic to any party that cannot guarantee its future.” said Welton McDonald Becket, son of the Civic’s chief architect Welton (David) Becket, in Kushner’s column. “It is an architectural and cultural asset that can again draw crowds, be a source of pride and revenue for the city, its businesses, and residents.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @the80s.guy
News, Upbeat

Billy Crystal to Perform at Palisadian Benefit that Honors Composers

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Event Will Take Place Outdoors at a Private Residence Join an enjoyable afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Solar Eclipse Viewing Taking Place at Palisades Library

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Complimentary Solar Eclipse Glasses Will Be Distributed In the parking lot of the Palisades Branch Library, participants will witness the...

Photo: Instagram: @fashionbeanscom
News, Upbeat

Shia LaBeouf Performing at Venice Theater in “Henry Johnson” World Premiere

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner By Zach Armstrong A new play by a Pulitzer Prize...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside Saint Laurent’s New Palisades Village Store

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Saint Laurent has opened up shop across from the Sunset Blvd Starbucks @palisadesnews Saint Laurent is finally open in Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @liveciela
Hard, News

Luxurious Senior Living Center Comes to Palisades

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

A Rooftop Terrace Provides Views of the Santa Monica Mountains While Dedicated Walking Paths Are Minutes From the Beach. By...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google In...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Flight House” Designed by William Hefner Lists for $24M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Amenities Include a Three-Story Elevator, a Fully Insulated Safe Room, a Theater, a Gym and Zen Gardens Titled as the...

Photo: Facebook: @Owain Mattocks
News, Real Estate

Hill Street Blues Creator’s Palisades Mansion Acquired by Media Investor at a Discount

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The 1.4 Acre Estate was Designed by African-American Architect Paul Williams in 1937 Media financier Joe Ravitch, co-founder of the...
Hard, News

Hackers Steal Nearly $3M from SMMUSD

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

The Hackers Could Have Used a Compromised Email Account By Zach Armstrong An investigation is looking into almost $3 million...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @palisadesnews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica#santamonica#california#hotelworker #strike#union #worker...
Hard, News

Renowned Trumpet Player to Perform with St. Matthew’s Chamber Orchestra

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Jens Lindemann Holds the Distinction of Being the First Classical Brass Soloist Ever Honored With the Order of Canada Renowned...

Photo: Facebook: @Steve Uhring for Malibu City Council
Hard, News

Malibu’s New Mayor Sworn In by Council Members

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

This Transition Marks the Conclusion of Bruce Silverstein’s Tenure In a recent decision by fellow council members, Councilmember Steve Uhring...

Photo: Instagram: @hankspalisades
Dining, News

One Palisadian Restaurant to Participate in Dine LA Week

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In the Pacific Palisades, Just One Restaurant Will Be Participating With Lunch and Dinner Menus Exclusive to the Occasion. By...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR