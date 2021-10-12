Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with an all new Augmented Reality twist.
Video brought to you by School of Rock.
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Has Returned * Palisades Lutheran Church To...
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th * Design Review...
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
