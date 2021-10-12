Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with an all new Augmented Reality twist.

Video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Life and Arts, Video
