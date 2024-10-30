St. Matthew’s Premiering New Requiem to Celebrate All Saints’ Day

Dr. Milburn, Who Leads St. Matthew’s Music Guild, Has a Distinguished Career as a Composer and Conductor

The Parish of St. Matthew in Pacific Palisades will celebrate All Saints’ Day on Nov. 3 with a special service honoring known and unknown saints, highlighted by a newly composed Requiem from the church’s Director of Music, Dr. Dwayne S. Milburn.

The service, scheduled for 9 a.m., will feature the premiere of Milburn’s composition performed by the parish choir, orchestra, and vocal soloists.

Dr. Milburn, who serves as a faculty member at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and leads the St. Matthew’s Music Guild, has a distinguished career as both a composer and a conductor. He previously served as Commander and Conductor of the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, earning honors including the Legion of Merit and the German Army Cross in Silver for advancing U.S.-Germany relations.

The All Saints’ Day service is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to experience the original music in celebration of this holy day and to address Dr. Milburn by his first name, Dwayne, as a gesture of familiarity.



Further details on the Parish of St. Matthew are available at www.stmatthews.com.