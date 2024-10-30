St. Matthew’s Premiering New Requiem to Celebrate All Saints’ Day

Photo: St. Matthew’s Parish

Dr. Milburn, Who Leads St. Matthew’s Music Guild, Has a Distinguished Career as a Composer and Conductor

The Parish of St. Matthew in Pacific Palisades will celebrate All Saints’ Day on Nov. 3 with a special service honoring known and unknown saints, highlighted by a newly composed Requiem from the church’s Director of Music, Dr. Dwayne S. Milburn. 

The service, scheduled for 9 a.m., will feature the premiere of Milburn’s composition performed by the parish choir, orchestra, and vocal soloists.

Dr. Milburn, who serves as a faculty member at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and leads the St. Matthew’s Music Guild, has a distinguished career as both a composer and a conductor. He previously served as Commander and Conductor of the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, earning honors including the Legion of Merit and the German Army Cross in Silver for advancing U.S.-Germany relations.

The All Saints’ Day service is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to experience the original music in celebration of this holy day and to address Dr. Milburn by his first name, Dwayne, as a gesture of familiarity.

Further details on the Parish of St. Matthew are available at www.stmatthews.com.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @orla_santamonica
Dining, News

Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...
Hard, News

Here’s Why West L.A. Stunk So Bad This Week

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Coastal Communities Were Blanketed by an Intense Smell Brought on by an Oceanic Phenomena Sarena Snider had just returned to...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Unveil New Dog Park with Community Celebration

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Attendees Can Enter Their Pets in a Doggie Fall Fashion Show, With Prizes From Local Businesses The City of Santa...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @palisadesnews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...

Photo: Lesly Hall
News, Upbeat

Legion 283 to Host Halloween Spooktacular & Costume Contest

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Attendees Can Expect Trick-Or-Treat Stations, a Live Magic Show, and Halloween Cocktails American Legion Post 283 will host its annual...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...
Hard, News

Malibu Breaks Off Negotiations With SMMUSD, Proceeds with School Separation Petition

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

The City Will Submit an Updated Feasibility Study to the County Committee on School District Organization, Supplementing Its 2017 Petition...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Community Council
News, Real Estate

Pali Community Council Calls for Action on Abandoned Construction Sites

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

These Sites, the Council Argues, Attract Squatters, Contribute to Blight, and Pose a Significant Wildfire Risk Following years of concerns...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Witnesses Following Fatal DUI Beach Incident

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

The SMPD Major Accident Response Team Is Actively Investigating the Circumstances of the Incident The Santa Monica Police Department is...
Entertainment, News

California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...
News, Upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freddie Freeman’s Walk-off Grand Slam Secured by Local

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Fifth-Grade Venetian Now Part of Baseball History at Dodger Stadium Friday Night By Nick Antonicello Being in the right place...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, Upbeat

Pali Neighborhood Gets Flood Protection Ahead of Rainy Season

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Deputies From Council District 11 Assisted With Filling and Placing the Sandbags Councilwoman Traci Park’s office, in coordination with the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR