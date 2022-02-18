Stunning Music Academy in Brentwood will celebrate its Grand Opening, Sunday, February 20th.

Introducing the second location of the highly successful Angeles Academy of Music, which has become an icon of Westwood Village.   One of the largest Music Academy’s in L.A, the new Brentwood location will provide easy access for families on the Westside, such as Santa Monica, Palisades, and the Marina. 

When you first walk in, you will be struck by how formal and grand this facility is, greeted by two monument size sculptures of famous composers.    Each room is dedicated to a diversity of important musicians, with accompanying QR codes full of educational information to explore.    The interior design might make this Academy the most beautiful Music School in the state, or perhaps the nation.

This is all the result of the founders philosophy.    Music education should not be relegated to run down back rooms, or second floors.  In a healthy culture, music education should be found alongside the major brands, on the best streets.

The Academy has succeeded to popularize, and modernize music education into an experience that is fun, and meaningful.  Steve Jobs said, do to follow what people say they want, but create what people don’t know they want.  In a way, the Academy is growing to bring our community things we didn’t know that we always wanted.  Another steak dinner?  Learn to play Bohemian Rhapsody.  The response from the community has been clear; People want to invest in meaningful pursuits.   The Academy is helping to shape a new demand, and bringing a positive influence to the culture of L.A..

All that said, there is much more to this than their attractive buildings.   Music education is a people business.  No striking the hand with rulers here.  Digging deeper into the philosophy at this school, they believe that their teachers are ambassadors to music, that education is a sacred profession, and that there is a huge responsibility to bring this noble  world of music into people’s lives.  The instructor’s training program includes a surprising truth:  “It’s not the subject, it’s the person.”   Looking behind peoples likes and dislikes, what they believe they can and can’t do, there is often a person.  

Great mentors must be motivating, enthusiastic, and genuinely interested in the student as a person.  Past the right attitude however, the skill of teaching is to break down information.  The motto of the Academy is: “Setup the student to always win”  The key is to create just the right adrenaline rush.   The student encounters a challenge, but has been equipped with the skill to overcome it.    The teacher’s essential, and often overlooked role, is to set up the parameters of that experience.  In seeing things like this, a mentor is much more responsible for the interest and the outcome.

The Grand Opening Event of this impressive Academy is something you don’t want to miss.   It’s free to the public, and will be held on February 20th, 2022, between 3 – 7 p.m.

It will feature short speeches around 6 p.m., about the value of music education from celebrities such as John Ottman, the oscar winning, A list composer responsible for the music X men series, as well as the daughter of the iconic persian singer Shajarian.  The event will include a musical journey experience every hour, in which kids and adults will be able to explore each room of the academy to learn about the different instruments.  There will be food, drinks, games, and even a raffle to give away 12 months, 6 months, and 3 months of free classes.    Anyone with an interest in music should attend.

RSVP HERE!

Angeles Academy of Music-Brentwood

11670 San Vicente Blvd #C Los Angeles CA 90049

310.919.0040

brentwood@angelesacademyofmusic.com

www.angelesacademyofmusic.com

