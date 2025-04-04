Suspect Still Outstanding in Westminster Dog Park Shooting

Photo: Google Street View

The Victim Has Been Described as a “Protector” Who “Got Shot Defending a Homegirl”

Police continue to look for the gunman who killed a homeless man in Venice Beach during an argument late April 2, LAPD confirmed Thursday evening.

Los Angeles police were alerted to a shooting at the Westminster Dog Park around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old unhoused man Zackery Melton dead at the scene. Melton had witnessed a couple arguing and attempted to intervene, according to a woman who identified herself to the Los Angeles Times as Melton’s girlfriend.

“[Zack] was such a protector,” she told the Times. “He got shot defending a homegirl.”

After the shooting, the gunman fled into a nearby building. Police surrounded the building and later entered but did not locate the suspect.

Since the shooting, a small memorial for Melton has begun to grow at the park, with flowers now covering a parking spot where the confrontation unfolded, the Times reported.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Free Saturday Morning Fitness Program Returns to Santa Monica Pier

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The event begins each week with a group run under the historic Santa Monica Yacht Harbor sign Wellness & Waves,...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Three Teens Arrested in Santa Monica Armed Robbery

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The group threatened to shoot if the victim didn’t hand over his phone Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly robbing...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....
News, Real Estate

Former MTV Star Says Parents Forced to Sell Palisades Home Due to High Reconstruction Cost

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The home had been a “cherished” family residence for 37 years  Former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt said his parents...
News, Upbeat

London-Based Vocal Ensemble to Perform Renaissance Program as part of Music Guild Initiative

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Known for singing without a conductor, the ensemble emphasizes a chamber music approach to early choral music Stile Antico, a...
Dining, News

Mikomi Sushi Opens New Santa Monica Location

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The new location continues Mikomi Sushi’s commitment to serving sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls Mikomi Sushi, a well-regarded sushi restaurant...

Photo: Instagram: @beethoven.market
Dining, News

Historic Beethoven Market Reopens as Community-Centric Restaurant

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Originally established in 1949, Beethoven Market was a grocery store serving the community for 75 years Beethoven Market, a longtime...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Art Gallery Owner on Relocating to Santa Monica

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Bruce Lurie Owned What Was The Only Fine Arts Space in Palisades. The Gallery Has Found a New Life in...

Photo: PaliHigh.org
Hard, News

Dolphins Baseball Battles Through Early-Season Challenges

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The team has struggled to maintain consistency, dropping several close games by just one run The Palisades Dolphins baseball team...
Hard, News

County Report Finds Malibu School District Proposal Fails to Meet Standards: SMMUSD

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The LACOE feasibility study stems from a 2017 petition by the City of Malibu to form its own school district...

Photo: Heal The Bay
Hard, News

Nonprofit Warns of Heavy Metal Contamination in Santa Monica Bay

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The contamination is linked to storm runoff carrying toxic debris from burned structures and scorched land in the Palisades, Topanga,...

Photo: carusocan.com
Hard, News

Caruso Sets Expected Timeline for Palisades Village Reopening: Report

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Caruso recently told a local outlet that bringing life back to the village is essential Palisades Village remains closed in...
Hard, News

County Moves to Clear Fire Debris from Unresponsive Properties

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

The County plans to launch additional efforts, using data and community partners to reach roughly 1,000 unresponsive owners The Los...
News, Video

(Video) Spending an Afternoon at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information. Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 For Tickets and More Information.#amusementpark #rides #rollercoaster #summer #spring...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR