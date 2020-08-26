Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert Allie Altman from 10 speed coffee, in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer
August 20, 2020 Staff Writer
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Enterprise Fish Closing, Mr. Chow Malibu Replacement
August 13, 2020 Staff Writer
Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater A new steak restaurant in the neighborhood. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside...
Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside
August 20 is National Bacon Lover's Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...Read more