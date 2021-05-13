The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation
A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Adopting a Pet?
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Red Cross Blood Drive This Week! Palisades Today – May, 10, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potential Microgrid Coming to Pacific Palisades? * Red Cross Blood Drive...
Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Pacific Palisades Estate for Record Price
May 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million By Chad Winthrop The co-founder of Vice Media has sold...
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural in Venice
May 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
1920s Pacific Palisades Estate Listed for $25 Million
May 5, 2021 Staff Writer
6 bedroom, 10 bathroom Riviera mansion hits market By Chad Winthrop A nearly century-old Pacific Palisades mansion complete with a...
