Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda

Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset

By Sam Catanzaro

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will discuss two intersections that are a source of frustration and traffic for local commuters.

On the agenda for the October 22 PPCC meeting is a presentation on improvements to the Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset intersections.

Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Senior Transportation Engineer Tim Fremaux and Council District 11 Transportation Director Eric Bruins will attend the virtual meeting to share information on potential improvement to these intersections which are both riddled by congestion during peak hours.

Also at the meeting the PPCC will discuss updates on a few Los Angeles City Council motions impacting Pacific Palisades. These include:

Council File 20-1170 (Ryu-Koretz): a motion regarding suspending ongoing construction on hillsides and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones. PPCC in a letter expressed opposition to the motion as written, because the “focus of the motion should be on congestion, rather than construction.” Read full letter here.

CF 20-1098 (Ryu-Bonin) Citywide Cap on Home Size. PPCC has expressed opposition to this motion, writing “We oppose imposition of a maximum cap on home size that does not take into account the variety and individual desires of local communities and is applied across the board in Pacific Palisades, let alone throughout the City – from Harbor City to Hancock Park, from Sunland-Tujunga to Tarzana, and from Pico-Union to Pacific Palisades.” Read full letter here.

Council File 20-1213 (Bonin-Koretz) a motion regarding evacuation routes in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones. PPCC has expressed support for this motion, writing “In wildfire events such as the 2019 Palisades and Getty Fires, Pacific Palisades has experienced substantial risks to public safety due to crowded conditions causing back-ups on both substandard and standard streets during required evacuations.” Read full letter here.

The virtual PPCC virtual meeting will take place this coming Thursday, 10/22 at 5:30 p.m. For the Zoom link and for more information, visit http://pacpalicc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PPCC-Meeting-Agenda-10.22.20.pdf.