Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda

The Chautauqua/PCH/Entrada intersection. Photo: Morgan Genser.

Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset

By Sam Catanzaro

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will discuss two intersections that are a source of frustration and traffic for local commuters.

On the agenda for the October 22 PPCC meeting is a presentation on improvements to the Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset intersections.

Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Senior Transportation Engineer Tim Fremaux and Council District 11 Transportation Director Eric Bruins will attend the virtual meeting to share information on potential improvement to these intersections which are both riddled by congestion during peak hours.

Also at the meeting the PPCC will discuss updates on a few Los Angeles City Council motions impacting Pacific Palisades. These include:

  • Council File 20-1170 (Ryu-Koretz): a motion regarding suspending ongoing construction on hillsides and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones. PPCC in a letter expressed opposition to the motion as written, because the “focus of the motion should be on congestion, rather than construction.” Read full letter here.
  • CF 20-1098 (Ryu-Bonin) Citywide Cap on Home Size. PPCC has expressed opposition to this motion, writing “We oppose imposition of a maximum cap on home size that does not take into account the variety and individual desires of local communities and is applied across the board in Pacific Palisades, let alone throughout the City – from Harbor City to Hancock Park, from Sunland-Tujunga to Tarzana, and from Pico-Union to Pacific Palisades.” Read full letter here.
  • Council File 20-1213 (Bonin-Koretz) a motion regarding evacuation routes in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones. PPCC has expressed support for this motion, writing “In wildfire events such as the 2019 Palisades and Getty Fires, Pacific Palisades has experienced substantial risks to public safety due to crowded conditions causing back-ups on both substandard and standard streets during required evacuations.” Read full letter here.

The virtual PPCC virtual meeting will take place this coming Thursday, 10/22 at 5:30 p.m. For the Zoom link and for more information, visit http://pacpalicc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PPCC-Meeting-Agenda-10.22.20.pdf.

in News, Politics
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND  As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
News, Video

Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood * LA City Council Unanimously...
News, Video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways

October 18, 2020

Read more
October 18, 2020

After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
News, Real Estate, Video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Crime, News

Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
News

Los Angeles Parking Enforcement Resumes

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking...
News, Video

Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
News, Video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Dining, News, Uncategorized

Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club clubhouse. Photo: Facebook.
News, Westside Wellness

Two Free Flu Shot Clinics in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

PPRA and Woman’s Club putting on clinics this weekend By Chad Winthrop Have not gotten your flu shot yet? Well,...
News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
News, Westside Wellness

UCLA Develops Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
News, Video

Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...

Photo: Joe Biden (Facebook).
News, Politics

Pacific Palisades Among Neighborhoods Donating Most to Joe Biden

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Survey breaks down donations to Biden campaign by zip code By Sam Catanzaro Residents of Pacific Palisades have donated to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR