UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
Pacific Palisades Mansion With Retractable Roof Sells for Record $83 Million
August 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Ardie Tavangaria sells mansion to unknown buyer By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades spec mansion has sold for $83 million–a...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing *...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Architectural “Troxell House” destroyed by fire on Paseo Miramar
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Family searches for lost dog after devastating home fire on Paseo Miramar. Video brought to you by Future Elite Academy.
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home: Palisades Today – July 19, 2021
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home * Pacific...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Pacific Palisades Mansion With Retractable Roof Sells for Record $83 Million
Ardie Tavangaria sells mansion to unknown buyer By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades spec mansion has sold for $83 million–a...Read more
POPULAR
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...Read more