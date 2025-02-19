Venice Art Exhibit Raises $40K for Fire-Affected Artists, Gallery Continuing

Photo: ARCANE Space

Proceeds from artwork sales will go to the Grief and Hope Fund

The independent Venice gallery ARCANE Space is rallying the arts community to support artists impacted by recent wildfires through the benefit exhibition “ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles.” Featuring works from 64 established and emerging artists, the exhibition has already raised over $40,000 in art sales since its opening weekend and will remain on display through March 2.

Curated by ARCANE Space co-founder Morleigh Steinberg, the exhibition aims to provide direct financial relief to artists who have lost homes, studios, and years of work. All proceeds from artwork sales will go to the Grief and Hope Fund in partnership with The Brick, a nonprofit arts organization.

“The devastating loss experienced by so many in our LA communities is beyond comprehensible, yet very real,” Steinberg said. “This benefit exhibition is a way to come together, support one another, and ensure that people can continue to create despite the challenges they face.”

The show, which includes works from notable artists such as Ed Ruscha, Lita Albuquerque, and Charles Arnoldi, drew over 250 attendees at its opening last weekend. A live participatory mural was also initiated by Los Angeles graffiti artist PRIME, recognized as a pioneer of the city’s stylized lettering movement.

The gallery will host a closing event on February 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the final exhibition day set for March 2.

