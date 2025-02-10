Venice Beach Church Goes on Market for $9.75M

The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras

A 0.34-acre lot in the heart of Venice is now on the market for $9.75 million, offering potential for residential or commercial development in one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after neighborhoods.

Located at 132 Brooks Ave., just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, the lot is zoned for multifamily use and may qualify for Transit Oriented Communities incentives or small-lot subdivision, making it a potential investment for developers and homeowners alike.

The site currently houses a roughly 10,000-square-foot structure that includes a church, a reading room, and a parking lot. The main building features a large auditorium, a state-of-the-art HVAC system, and a church organ. Recent renovations include a roof repair with a 40-year warranty and an exterior repainting completed in 2019. The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras.

The lot is not subject to rent stabilization or located in a high-risk flood or fire zone, factors that may appeal to prospective buyers.

The property is being listed by real estate agent Stephen Weaver. For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/132-Brooks-Ave-Venice-CA-90291/446815277_zpid/?