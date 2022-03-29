Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the West LA Veterans Affairs campus.
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
40 Immigrants Become United States Citizens During Santa Monica Mountains Ceremony
March 29, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by the National Park Service In a beautiful courtyard in the Santa Monica Mountains, 40 immigrants became United States...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Young Mountain Lion Fatally Struck by Vehicle on PCH
March 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
P-104 killed in Malibu last week By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle on...
American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022
March 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On...
Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades estate for Nearly $60 Million
March 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner By Dolores Quintana Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades...
Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting
March 27, 2022 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease
March 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease. By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine
March 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum
March 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...
David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside
March 24, 2022 Staff Writer
Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana Fuku, the spicy...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Troop 2 BSA Santa Monica to Award Eagle Scout Rank to Five Local Youth
March 22, 2022 Staff Writer
March 27 ceremony at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica By Martin L Jacobs In March 2022, five Santa...
