(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives.
@palisadesnews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica#santamonica#california#hotelworker #strike#union #worker #fypシ ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
October 6, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Hackers Could Have Used a Compromised Email Account By Zach Armstrong An investigation is looking into almost $3 million...
October 6, 2023 Staff Writer
Jens Lindemann Holds the Distinction of Being the First Classical Brass Soloist Ever Honored With the Order of Canada Renowned...
October 6, 2023 Staff Writer
This Transition Marks the Conclusion of Bruce Silverstein’s Tenure In a recent decision by fellow council members, Councilmember Steve Uhring...
In the Pacific Palisades, Just One Restaurant Will Be Participating With Lunch and Dinner Menus Exclusive to the Occasion. By...
The Palisades Village Bakery Is Celebrating the Season With New Treats Until Dec. 31 By Zach Armstrong Autumn is upon...
In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...
October 5, 2023 Staff Writer
Suring Fox, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, has a new take on happy hour. @palisadesnews What’s Being...
October 4, 2023 Staff Writer
The gym, already with an outdoor presence in Linear Park, has a new gathering place for gym rats. @palisadesnews Look...
Over a Month Ago, City Council Approved Funds for the Mitigation Plan By Zach Armstrong Improvements on Temescal Canyon Road’s...
Funds for the Project Were Secured Through a Limited Portion of the State Budget By Zach Armstrong The Palisades-Malibu YMCA...
Two Months Ago, City Council Approved DTMS’ Contract for Additional Security By Zach Armstrong Concerns over homophobic comments have led...
October 2, 2023 Staff Writer
See what it’s like at the village after hours with no one around. @palisadesnews Palisades Village after hours #palisades #pacificpalisades...
October 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Earlier This Year, Reports of Illegal Teenage Activity Led LAPD to Identify the Park Area as an “Extra Patrol Location.”...
October 2, 2023 Staff Writer
The 7,801 square foot property comes with a detached guest house and a modern wood deck. @palisadesnews The 3 bedroom...
October 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Association’s New Location Is Set to Be Ready by November By Zach Armstrong The office headquarters of professional surfing...
