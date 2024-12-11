(Video) Look Inside Ghirardelli’s New Shop in Santa Monica

The Store Offers Sundaes, Shakes, and Various Chocolate Gifts

in News, Video
Photo: Rudy Barrientos
Hard, News

Ralphs Issues Lawsuit Against Palisades Food Trucks

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Among the Vendors Targeted Is Rudy Barrientos, Owner of the Popular Gracias Señor Taco Truck Ralphs Grocery Co. has filed...
Dining, Video

(Video) Check Out Juice Crafters’ Superfood, Boosting Shots, and Other Selections

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

The Nutritious Franchise Has Ten Storefronts Across Los Angeles The Nutritious Franchise Has Ten Storefronts Across Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Q4wQOQG79n —...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/e7BmojM43P pic.twitter.com/mnUCEpuq46 — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 11, 2024

Photo: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Grows to Over 3,000 Acres, Forces Thousands to Evacuate in Malibu

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Key Roads, Including Portions of Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes, Are Closed The Franklin Fire has scorched...

Photo: Instagram: @sanvicenteclubs
News, Upbeat

San Vicente Santa Monica: New Luxury Club Opens as a Haven for L.A.’s Elite

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Cindy Crawford and Laura Dern Have Expressed Enthusiasm About the New Venue A new luxury private club has opened its...

Photo: Instagram: @vdgn
Hard, News

A Shoplifter Robbed This Venice Beach Store. It Created A Clothing Line Because Of It

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

The “Wanted” Collection Includes T-Shirts, Hoodies, Beanies, Shorts, and Pants, All Featuring a Cartoonish Depiction of the Suspect A Venice...

Photo: Official
News

“A Safer 11 for a Better 11” Initiative Targets Crime Reduction, Infrastructure Upgrades

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Councilmember Traci Park Launches New Public Safety Plan for District 11 Councilmember Traci Park, alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Los...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested for Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in NYC Has Ties to Santa Monica

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offers the Most Revolutionary Music Education

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Sign Up Now at WestLA.SchoolofRock.com Sign Up Now at https://t.co/9WvcuDK0i7 pic.twitter.com/N24PCGbhYw — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 10, 2024

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

Overnight Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

The Closures Will Affect Both Northbound and Southbound Lanes, With One Lane Closed in Each Direction From 10 p.m. To...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four Bedroom Spanish-Mediterranean Pali Home Hits Market for $6M

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

The Primary Suite Serves as a Retreat, With Exposed Wood Beams, Two Walk-in Closets, and a Spa-Inspired Bathroom A Spanish-Mediterranean...
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in January, offering guests and the public a...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Annual Venice Canal Holiday Boat Parade

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down the Canals For The Annual Celebration A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

