(Video) See What’s Coming Up at Pierson Playhouse

These three plays are coming up soon at Pierson Playhouse.

@palisadesnews These three plays are coming up soon at Pierson Playhouse #actors #play #theater #fypシ #performance #palisades #pacificpalisades ♬ 1901 – Phoenix

in News, Video
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) This is Gladstone’s New Happy Hour Concept

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

Gladstone’s is staying open and has a new happy hour plus more to offer. @palisadesnews Gladstone’s has a new happy...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Monthly Book Club for Mid-Grade Readers Coming This Weekend

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

This Month’s Book Is an Illustrated Memoir By Zach Armstrong The Palisades Branch Library will hold its regular event for...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Venice Oceanarium to Hold On-The-Beach Reading of Moby Dick

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

Participants Can Drop In at Any Time During the Specified Hours The Venice Oceanarium is set to host a unique...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pali Library to Host Noir Film Festival

November 14, 2023

Read more
November 14, 2023

The Inaugural Feature is an Adaption from a Raymond Chandler Novel The Palisades Branch Library will host the “NOIR FESTIVAL:...
News, Video

(Video) Another Car Crashes into Cyclist at Same Intersection

November 14, 2023

Read more
November 14, 2023

At 19th and Idaho, a two-way stop rather than four, another cyclist has been struck by a vehicle. @palisadesnews Two...

Photo: Official
News

Unlock Everyday Wonder with Dr. Dacher Keltner at The Willows School

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

A Conversation on Awe, Compassion, and Human Nature Transformation By Dolores Quintana The Willows Community School will host AWE: The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cliff May-Designed Home in Palisades Lists for $21.5 Million

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

The Residence Includes Horse Stables and Hidden Gardens Nestled behind wooden gates that open to an allure of mature Olive...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

See Where This Palisadian Zip Code Ranks in America’s Priciest

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023 By Zach Armstrong Locals of the Pacific Palisades typically...

Photo: LAFD Screenshot
News

Major Fire Shuts Down I-10 Freeway in Downtown LA – Traffic Chaos Could Ensue

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Massive Blaze Forces Closure of Key LA Freeway, Triggers Traffic Headaches At 12:22 a.m. on November 11, the Los Angeles...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

L.A. Teens Launch Nonprofit to Raise Awareness & Empathy Through Art

November 10, 2023

Read more
November 10, 2023

Its Latest Venture Is a 70-Page Collection of Around 20 Pieces of Art By Zach Armstrong He didn’t know what...
News, Video

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @palisadesnews Ice...

Photo: GoFundMe and BCC
News

Multi-Car Accident Claims the Life of Postal Carrier Miguel Hernandez Jr. in Brentwood

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Support Fund Launched, Hernandez’s Kindness, Love For Family Remembered By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood Community Council’s newsletter announced the tragic...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Teens Chased with Tasers on Palisadian Tennis Courts

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

The Youth Sports and Recreation Center Has Somewhat Become a Commonplace for Dangerous Teenage Activity By Zach Armstrong On Nov....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Les Misérables” Auditions Being Held at Theatre Palisades Youth

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Actors Are Required to Prepare a One-Minute Vocal Selection From a Broadway or Disney Musical Theatre Palisades Pierson Playhouse, located...
News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR