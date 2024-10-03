(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders.

@palisadesnews

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders.

♬ original sound palisadesnews
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
Dining, News

This Weekend: Oktoberfest Celebration Set for Brennan’s Pub

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

The Festivities Will Kick off With Live Wrestling on the Turf, Alongside a Selection of Oktoberfest Beer Brennan’s Pub is...
News, Video

(Video) Movie Theater Shutters on 3rd Street Promenade

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The Space Occupied Various Movie Theaters For The Past 90 Years @palisadesnews Various theaters occupied the space for 90 years...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Vittorio Ristorante to Celebrate 40 Years with Throwback Prices

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The Family-Owned Restaurant Will Host a “Throwback to 1984” Event Vittorio Ristorante & Pizzeria, a beloved staple in Pacific Palisades...
News, Upbeat

Regional Burning Man Event Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Venice Afterburn Will Feature a Variety of Interactive Art Installations, Theme Camps, and Performances The Venice Afterburn, an official Burning...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy Celebrates 75 Years of Educating & Empowering Young Women

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

More Info on @regalgryphons can be found at https://academy.ndasla.org @palisadesnews Notre Dame Academy Has Been Fostering Confidence in Young Women...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

J.J. Abrams Lists Palisades Home for $3.5M: Report

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The two-story home features a formal living room with an exposed brick fireplace, hardwood floors, and crown molding J.J. Abrams,...
News

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting...
News, Upbeat

Google Is Opening a Store on Third Street Promenade

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

The Silicon Valley Giant Is the First to Announce Its Occupancy in Keller Since a Multi-Million-Dollar Restoration Began By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Official
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Man Attacks Magician at Child’s Birthday Party in Palisades

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Two Others Were Victims of the Man’s Rampage Earlier That Day By Zach Armstrong A man has been arrested after allegedly...
Hard, News

Video Game Giant Set to Lay Off West LA Workers: Report

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

The Layoffs Also Extend to the Company’s Irvine Location, Where 140 Jobs Are Set to Be Eliminated Video game giant...
Dining, Video

(Video) Authentic Sicilian Cafe Opens Along Venice Boardwalk

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark @palisadesnews Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark #venice #venicebeach #italian #italy #sicily...

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

PCH Reduced to One Lane Overnight in Palisades This Week for Repaving

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

The Overnight Construction Is Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve the Condition of Pch Starting Monday, Sept. 30, Pacific Coast...
News

Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

By Susan Payne Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Investigates Flash Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores Involving Bicycle-Riding Suspects

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

Groups of Up to 40 Suspects Have Targeted 14 Los Angeles Convenience Stores The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR