Vittorio Ristorante to Celebrate 40 Years with Throwback Prices

The Family-Owned Restaurant Will Host a “Throwback to 1984” Event

Vittorio Ristorante & Pizzeria, a beloved staple in Pacific Palisades since 1984, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style. On Saturday, October 19, the family-owned restaurant will host a “Throwback to 1984” event, offering classic Italian dishes at their original 1984 prices.

The celebration, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., will feature a special menu including dishes like lasagna for $7, chicken parmigiana for $12, and a house salad for $5. The event is by RSVP only.

The anniversary marks a significant milestone for the restaurant, which has been serving Southern Italian cuisine to the community since 1984. Vittorio’s was founded by Mercedes Pellegrini and her husband, who originally brought a taste of Italy to the San Fernando Valley with Mercedes’ bakery, Continental Delights.

The bakery’s success eventually led to the opening of Vittorio’s, which has since become a neighborhood institution. Initially co-owned with Giovanni Mazzola, who later opened his own restaurant in Malibu, Vittorio’s has been solely operated by Mercedes, who continues to nurture the business.

The restaurant is located at 16646 Marquez Ave., Pacific Palisades, Reservations for the anniversary event can be made at https://tinyurl.com/vittorios.