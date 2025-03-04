Volunteer Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler to Address Environmental Recovery

Heal the Bay invites community members to join the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup on March 15, focusing on wildfire recovery and coastal protection efforts

Heal the Bay will host its monthly Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler State Beach on Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event offers an opportunity for community members to come together and help clean the beach while learning about environmental issues affecting the coast.

The cleanup follows recent wildfires in Los Angeles, with Heal the Bay partnering with local leaders to monitor water quality, beach safety, and recovery efforts. Volunteers will have a chance to engage with Heal the Bay’s science and policy experts at a new Beach Talk Tent, where they can learn about the environmental impacts of wildfires and how to protect coastal ecosystems.

Participants will need to register in advance, sign a waiver, and bring their own buckets, gloves, and reusable water bottles. Heal the Bay will provide supplies for the first 300 registered volunteers. Those under 18 must submit a signed waiver form. Volunteers can also earn service hours, with forms signed at the end of the event.

This event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Families, groups, and individuals must each register separately. Heal the Bay asks volunteers to dress in layers for the unpredictable beach weather, as the cleanup may last for 2-3 hours.

For those interested, additional beach cleanups will take place next month. To reserve a spot, sign a waiver, or learn more, visit Heal the Bay’s Eventbrite page.

