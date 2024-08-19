Voting Has Begun for Pali Community Council Members. Here Are the Candidates

These Candidates Are Competing for Eight Area Representative Seats and One At-Large Representative Seat

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding its 2024 elections for Area Representatives and an At-large Representative, with online voting available from August 16 to August 30. Residents, business operators, and property owners in Pacific Palisades are encouraged to participate in the election by visiting the PPCC website.

These candidates are competing for eight Area Representative seats and one At-large Representative seat. Below is a brief overview of the candidates:

Area 1:

  • JoAnna Rodriguez, a resident of Tramonto Drive since 2020, emphasizes community safety, traffic concerns, and her experience as a former journalist and current Director of Parent and Community Relations at Paul Revere.

Area 2:

  • Steve Cron, the incumbent, has served as Area 2 Representative for four years, focusing on fire safety and maintaining the cleanliness of Palisades Drive.

Area 3:

  • Julia Nilsen, a 21-year resident, highlights her experience as an attorney, entrepreneur, and community advocate.
  • Joe Layton, a six-year resident of Akron Street, is committed to youth involvement and community improvement.

Area 4:

  • Karen Ridgley, the incumbent, has lived in the Palisades for over 40 years and is focused on crime reduction, fire safety, and community preservation.

Area 5:

  • Kimberly Bloom, the current representative, emphasizes the importance of local government decisions and maintaining the character of the Alphabet Street neighborhood.

Area 6:

  • David Schwarz, a resident since 2021, brings extensive experience in government and civic participation, focusing on infrastructure and public safety.
  • Lorie Cudzil, a 12-year resident, is committed to community engagement and safety, particularly regarding Potrero Canyon construction and local streets.

Area 7:

  • Sharon Kilbride, a lifelong resident and former Citizen of the Year, has a strong focus on preserving local history and community service.

Area 8:

  • Andrew Wolfberg, a 15-year resident and former Area 8 representative, is dedicated to addressing traffic safety and the impact of local schools.

At-large Representative:

  • Chris Spitz, a 33-year resident, has extensive experience on the PPCC board and is focused on key issues such as land use, wildfire safety, and police protection.

To see the candidates full statements and to vote online, go to https://pacpalicc.org/.

Photo: Vimeo
News

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Assaults Big Blue Bus Passenger, Faces Felony Charges

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

SMPD Detectives Used Big Blue Bus Surveillance Video, Tap Card Information, and Footage from Neighborhood Surveillance A man has been...
Hard, News

Woman Rescued After Falling from Santa Monica Pier: Report

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

A woman was rescued late Thursday night  A woman was rescued late Thursday night after she either fell or jumped...
News, Upbeat

George Wolfberg Park to PCH Trail Info Session Scheduled

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Residents Can Gain Insights Into the Project Palisades residents interested in learning more about the upcoming trail that will connect...

Photo: Official
News

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.   EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Preliminary Injunction Issued After UCLA is Accused of Allowing Religious Discrimination During Pro-Palestinian Encampment

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Federal Judge Rules Against UCLA in Lawsuit Filed by Jewish Students  A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction requiring...

Photo: Kruse and Company
Hard, News

Palisades Bike Shop to Close, Transition to Mobile Business Model

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Kruse and Company Will Continue Serving as a Dealer of Electric Bicycles From Brands Such as Tern, Royal Dutch Gazelle,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physician Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

The Indictment Alleges That Plasencia Was Complicit in Distributing Ketamine to Perry During the Actor’s Final Weeks Dr. Salvador Plasencia,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Missing Woman, 26, Sought by SMPD

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance...
News, Upbeat

“Memnon” Premiering This Fall at Getty Villa Museum

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

“Memnon” Revives an Ancient Greek Legend That Has Remained Largely Overlooked for Centuries The Getty Villa Museum will host the...

Photo: Day of the Dog
News, Upbeat

North America’s Biggest Dog Festival to Return to Santa Monica

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Attendees Can Participate in a 100-Foot Pool Party, Dog Races, a Foam Party for Pups and a Dog Surfing Wave...

Photo: California OES
News

Recent Earthquakes in Southern California Prompt Renewed Focus on Preparedness

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Experts Urge Use of My Shake App and Emergency Kits as Seismic Activity Increases Los Angeles has experienced two earthquakes...
News

As Mpox Numbers Rise, Officials Encourage Awareness, Vaccination

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

By Susan Payne Cases of mpox are increasing in LA County, and it is important for residents of Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Well Marriage Helps Couples Find Their Way Back to Each Other

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

This marriage counseling center is changing how the therapeutic world handles relationships. @palisadesnews This marriage counseling center is changing how...

