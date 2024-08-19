Voting Has Begun for Pali Community Council Members. Here Are the Candidates

These Candidates Are Competing for Eight Area Representative Seats and One At-Large Representative Seat

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding its 2024 elections for Area Representatives and an At-large Representative, with online voting available from August 16 to August 30. Residents, business operators, and property owners in Pacific Palisades are encouraged to participate in the election by visiting the PPCC website.

These candidates are competing for eight Area Representative seats and one At-large Representative seat. Below is a brief overview of the candidates:

Area 1:

JoAnna Rodriguez, a resident of Tramonto Drive since 2020, emphasizes community safety, traffic concerns, and her experience as a former journalist and current Director of Parent and Community Relations at Paul Revere.

Area 2:

Steve Cron, the incumbent, has served as Area 2 Representative for four years, focusing on fire safety and maintaining the cleanliness of Palisades Drive.

Area 3:

Julia Nilsen , a 21-year resident, highlights her experience as an attorney, entrepreneur, and community advocate.

Joe Layton, a six-year resident of Akron Street, is committed to youth involvement and community improvement.

Area 4:

Karen Ridgley, the incumbent, has lived in the Palisades for over 40 years and is focused on crime reduction, fire safety, and community preservation.

Area 5:

Kimberly Bloom, the current representative, emphasizes the importance of local government decisions and maintaining the character of the Alphabet Street neighborhood.

Area 6:

David Schwarz , a resident since 2021, brings extensive experience in government and civic participation, focusing on infrastructure and public safety.

Lorie Cudzil, a 12-year resident, is committed to community engagement and safety, particularly regarding Potrero Canyon construction and local streets.

Area 7:

Sharon Kilbride, a lifelong resident and former Citizen of the Year, has a strong focus on preserving local history and community service.

Area 8:

Andrew Wolfberg, a 15-year resident and former Area 8 representative, is dedicated to addressing traffic safety and the impact of local schools.

At-large Representative:

Chris Spitz, a 33-year resident, has extensive experience on the PPCC board and is focused on key issues such as land use, wildfire safety, and police protection.

To see the candidates full statements and to vote online, go to https://pacpalicc.org/.