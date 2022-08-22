Voting Open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council Election

Voting will end on September 2nd at 9 p.m.

Voting is now open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area and At-Large elections.

Voting began on August 19 and will end on September 2nd at 9 p.m. Pacific Palisades residents, property owners and business operators can participate in the election by visiting elections.pacpalicc.org/zs/mWCsVL.

Voting can be done from a computer, smartphone, or tablet. If you do not have any devices, please contact Jenny Li at vp@pacpalicc.org for help.

PPCC Elections Committee 2022

Election FAQ

How can I vote?

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on August 19, go to https://pacpalicc.org and click “Vote” to cast your electronic ballot. Electronic voting through the PPCC website is the only way to vote. Voting ends at 9:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022.

What if I don’t have a computer? How can I vote?

You may vote from a cell phone or iPad. If you do not have any devices, please contact Jenny Li at vp@pacpalicc.org for help.

If we have more than one person who is eligible to vote in our household, do we each cast our own votes?

Yes. Each eligible voter should fill out their own ballot and cast their own independent vote(s).

I don’t know what Area I live in. How can I find out?

Before going to vote, you may visit the PPCC website and find your address on the Area Map at https://pacpalicc.org/index.php/area-maps/. You also will be able to link to the Area Map from the electronic ballot

Can Property owners (non-primary resident) and business owners vote in the elections as well?

Yes. Property owners and business operators can also participate in the election and vote for the At-large Representative, i.e., you don’t have to be a resident to vote for the At-large Rep. If you are a property owner or a business operator, you may advance to the At-large rep page on the ballot and submit your vote.

I am a resident of Pacific Palisades. May I vote for the At-large candidate as well as my Area representative?

Yes. You may vote for an Area representative in the area in which your primary residence is located, and you may vote for an At-large candidate. You may also choose to vote for one seat and not the other.

If I voted for my Area Representative and I don’t wish to vote for the At-large Representative, can I still submit my ballot?

Yes, you may vote for the Area Representative, skip the At-large portion of the ballot, and advance to the end.

Similarly, if I don’t wish to vote for Area Representative, but am a resident who wants to vote for the At-large candidate, is that possible?

Yes. You may advance through the ballot until you get to the At-large candidate, cast your vote, and then submit your ballot.

If the candidate for my area is running unopposed, why should I vote?The Elections Committee encourages everyone to look at the candidate statements and get to know the people in your community who will represent your interests at the PPCC. We believe it’s important to participate, be engaged in the electoral process at every level, and to show your support for your fellow Palisadians!