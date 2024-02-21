Want to Be a Vendor at the Topanga Farmers Market? These Are the Requirements and Fees

The Market Is Open Every Friday From 9 a.m. To 1 p.m.. At the Topanga Community Center

In the heart of Topanga Canyon, the Topanga Farmers Market is open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. at the Topanga Community Center with a collection of 45 vendors.

As its website states, the market’s mission is to “to bring fresh produce to the canyon and create a convening space for local artists, growers, and makers. We seek to partner with local, regenerative and organic producers, vendors and artisans committed to building community, educating consumers, producing minimal waste and reducing impact on our environment.”

For those interested in contributing to the weekly event as a vendor, here is what the market requires.

All vendors participating in the Topanga Community Center (TCC) market must remit the flat weekly booth fee through the TCC website one week before the designated market date (Fridays).

Farmers/Producers:

Weekly Fee: $40 + $2 per market attended for state legislative fee, paid upfront via online portal Civic Rec.

After each market, if 6% of gross market sales exceeds $40, vendors will make a second online payment for the difference.

Pre-packaged/Prepared Foods:

Weekly Fee: $60, paid upfront through online portal Civic Rec.

After each market, if 6% of gross market sales exceeds $60, vendors will make a second online payment for the difference.

Flexible Participation Options:

Vendors offering pre-packaged or prepared foods have the flexibility to attend the market every other week, once a month, or as a one-time Pop-Up. Specify preferred frequency when applying.

Vendor Requirements:

For All Vendors:

Seller’s Permit

Insurance Certificate, with “Topanga Community Club” listed as additionally insured (no vendor insurance provided)

For Farmers and Growers (only):

Producer’s Certificate from the Office of County Agricultural Commissioner

Current Certified Organic Registration and Certification if claiming organic farming practices

For Pre-Packaged/Prepared Foods (only):